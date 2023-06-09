Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 26,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 47,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.56.

About Aurion Resources



Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

Featured Stories

