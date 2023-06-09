Avalanche Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.80 billion and $109.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.93 or 0.00052551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00035623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,600,729 coins and its circulating supply is 344,881,279 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

