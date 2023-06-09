Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVNW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,743.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 282.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 437.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

