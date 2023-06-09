Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance
Shares of ASM stock remained flat at $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday. 444,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.78. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 48,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
