Axie Infinity Achieves Market Cap of $700.80 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00022683 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $700.80 million and approximately $32.83 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,961,630 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,961,629.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.17288739 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $28,517,937.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

