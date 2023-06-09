B. Riley Cuts XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Price Target to $7.50

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

