B. Riley Cuts XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Price Target to $7.50

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $8.01.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is 117.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
