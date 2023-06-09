Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $134.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Balchem has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $381,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $299,828.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $707,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,802,000 after acquiring an additional 83,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Balchem by 27.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,069,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,752,000 after acquiring an additional 439,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Balchem by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

