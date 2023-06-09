Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lifted by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 136.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,229 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,629,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,518,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

