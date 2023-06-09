Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Stock Price Down 2%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 1,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of Queensland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Bank of Queensland Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.2369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Bank of Queensland’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

Further Reading

