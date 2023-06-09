Barclays Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $160.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTWO. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.42.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.90. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.