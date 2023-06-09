Barclays Cuts Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Price Target to GBX 175

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.18) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dr. Martens from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

Shares of DOCMF stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

