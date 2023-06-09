Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Downgraded by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLPH. StockNews.com raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Laidlaw downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.77 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $5,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,211,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $5,297,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,458,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $17,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 703,876 shares of company stock worth $5,503,719. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 11.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.