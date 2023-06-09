Benchmark Increases Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target to $22.00

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 135.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MOMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Hello Group stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $465.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

