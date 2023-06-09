Benito Minicucci Sells 5,000 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ALK remained flat at $48.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,933. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

