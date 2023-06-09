Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,860 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.95% of Berry Global Group worth $143,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.31. 388,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Truist Financial raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.