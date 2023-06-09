Bertrand Velge Acquires 10,383 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) Director Bertrand Velge bought 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $22,531.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
LifeMD Stock Up 8.6 %
NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.22.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 7,255.81% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter.
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
