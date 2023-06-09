Bertrand Velge Acquires 10,383 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDGet Rating) Director Bertrand Velge bought 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $22,531.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,531.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LifeMD Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 7,255.81% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 50.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

