Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 138,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 198,506 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 158,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

EPD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.03. 1,152,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,643. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

