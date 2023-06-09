Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $485,495.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $485,495.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535 in the last three months. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.25. 48,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.35. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.