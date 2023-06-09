Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 15,159 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,159 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $29.02. 293,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,718. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 221.85, a PEG ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $344,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,633,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $833,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

