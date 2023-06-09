Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,708 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 886,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,643,000 after purchasing an additional 164,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $19,986,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,425. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $116.24.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

