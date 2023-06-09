Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,114 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $68.50. 794,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

