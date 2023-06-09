Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,406 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

NYSE CNC traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 489,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

