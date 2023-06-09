Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $447,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.96. 612,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.16.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

