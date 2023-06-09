Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $538,000 in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. 18,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.56.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,866.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,866.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,553. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Benchmark upped their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

