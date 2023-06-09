Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $622,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $17,894,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %

Intuit stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.20. The stock had a trading volume of 488,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The firm has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.68 and a 200 day moving average of $414.58.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

