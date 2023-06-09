Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $237,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.40. 116,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.26. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.