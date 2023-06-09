Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $531,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.26. 156,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

