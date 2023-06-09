Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,538,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,417,223. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day moving average is $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.