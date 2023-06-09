Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,202.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 149,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,947,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,803,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

