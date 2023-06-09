Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 990.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after buying an additional 875,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $8,790,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 429,321 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,993,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $5,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. 126,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,265. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

See Also

