Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after acquiring an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. 13,563,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,342,152. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.79, a PEG ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

