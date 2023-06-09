Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.72. The stock had a trading volume of 696,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,103. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $454.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

