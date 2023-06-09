Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.74.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.65. 512,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

