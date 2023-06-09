Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,459 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.92.

Insider Activity

ANSYS Stock Performance

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS stock traded up $7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.55. 182,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

