Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes $459,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in KLA by 451.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after buying an additional 288,542 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in KLA by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after buying an additional 248,382 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,529.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,964,000 after purchasing an additional 209,027 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $62,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

KLA Trading Down 0.7 %

KLAC stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $470.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,472. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $477.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.