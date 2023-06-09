BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 397 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 398.50 ($4.95). 1,018,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 573,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.03).

BH Macro Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,245.31 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 413.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,016.01.

BH Macro Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Stories

