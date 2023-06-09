Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,125

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.67) to GBX 1,125 ($13.99) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.78) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.67) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.92) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,162 ($14.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,905.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,182.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,180.91. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 938.50 ($11.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,440 ($17.90).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 22.90 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $22.30. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

