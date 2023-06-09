Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.87. 647,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,150,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Biopharmx Stock Performance
Biopharmx Company Profile
BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biopharmx (BPMX)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.