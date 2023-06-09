BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $390,744.97 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $330.29 million and approximately $390,744.97 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $26,596.37 or 1.00021439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00023466 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015464 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002429 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 26,495.99722208 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $406,725.64 traded over the last 24 hours.

