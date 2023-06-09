Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Wolfe Research

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SQ. Mizuho raised Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Block from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.88.

NYSE:SQ opened at $65.09 on Monday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of -108.48 and a beta of 2.33.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Block will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,615 shares of company stock valued at $17,618,575. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 299.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 59.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 16.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

