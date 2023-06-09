Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Lowered to “Underperform” at SVB Securities

SVB Securities cut shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $56.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after buying an additional 347,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,137,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after buying an additional 134,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.