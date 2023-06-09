BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Shares Down 2%

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Rating) shares fell 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$69.01 and last traded at C$69.01. 105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.39.
BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.75.
Featured Articles
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Junior Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.