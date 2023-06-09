BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.88

Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.88 and last traded at $80.88, with a volume of 2479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.34.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

