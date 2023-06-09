Bob Willem Leenen Sells 565 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MSA stock traded up $5.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.75. The stock had a trading volume of 219,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,887. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.11. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $154.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -904.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently -1,105.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 398.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

