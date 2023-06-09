BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.73.

BWA stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 884,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,419,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 620,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,486,000 after buying an additional 154,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

