Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 561,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,545,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Borr Drilling

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,768 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

