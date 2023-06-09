Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 561,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,545,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Borr Drilling Stock Down 4.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Borr Drilling (BORR)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.