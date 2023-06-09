Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Shares Down 3.2%

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $19.92. 26,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 147,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Several research firms have commented on BOC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million.

In other Boston Omaha news, CEO Alexander Buffett Rozek sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $228,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,653 shares in the company, valued at $18,311,870.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Omaha news, CEO Alexander Buffett Rozek sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $228,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,653 shares in the company, valued at $18,311,870.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Royal acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,672 shares of company stock worth $262,685. Corporate insiders own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

