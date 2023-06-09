BrainsWay Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a research report issued on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 53.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 108.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

