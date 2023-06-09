Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Earnings Results

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Braze Trading Down 0.2 %

Braze stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.94. 882,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,335. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23.

Get Braze alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,899.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $77,801.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,899.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680 over the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Braze by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148,796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Braze by 12,400.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Braze by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 298,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.