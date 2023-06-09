Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.09

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 39666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRDCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bridgestone from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Bridgestone Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone ( OTCMKTS:BRDCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridgestone Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

