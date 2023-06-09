Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.09

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 39666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRDCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bridgestone from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.
